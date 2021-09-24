Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.34 million and the highest is $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

