Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of LIN opened at €265.25 ($312.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion and a PE ratio of 49.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €246.83. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

