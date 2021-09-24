Linear (LINA) Price Down 20.2% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $156.17 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00126539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044233 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

