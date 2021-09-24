Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $398,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.