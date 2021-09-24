Loom Network Price Tops $0.0973 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00124531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044208 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

