Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.76% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

