Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 139.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NSA stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

