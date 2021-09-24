Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $4,616,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $11,304,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $43,892,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

