Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after buying an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.