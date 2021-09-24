Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 83,351 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Simulations Plus worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

