Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $291.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.