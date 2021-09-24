Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.56% of Pulmonx worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.