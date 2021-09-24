LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $228.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $91,966,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

