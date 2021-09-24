LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0726 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $387,207.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

