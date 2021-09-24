Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.12. 44,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.