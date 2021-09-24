Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.