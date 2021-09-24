Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528,158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

