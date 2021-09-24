Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 17,081 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

