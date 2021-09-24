Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 262,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

