Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $25.65 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

