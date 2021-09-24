Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

