Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $30.90 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

