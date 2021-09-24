Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.12 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $36,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

