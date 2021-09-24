Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 767.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.2% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 205.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 205.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.