Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $82,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $52,995,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.75.

MTN stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.48. 5,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

