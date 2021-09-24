Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

MGNI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 323.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 39.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

