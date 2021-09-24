Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

