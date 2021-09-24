Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post $21.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,801. Markforged has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.

