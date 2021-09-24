Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $396,103.31 and approximately $71.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00099518 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.23 or 0.99880743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00803772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00390379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00273749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

