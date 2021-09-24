McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.08. 41,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.39. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

