McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 54,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

