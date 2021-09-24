McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,868,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

