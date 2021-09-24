McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 78,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.