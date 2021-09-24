McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

