McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,799. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

