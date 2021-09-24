MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 65.1% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $572,794.19 and approximately $169,293.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 65.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00108076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00149459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,986.16 or 1.00502740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.01 or 0.06814916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00775402 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

