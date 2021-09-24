Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,602.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

