Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $881,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.38 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.38.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

