Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 817,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

