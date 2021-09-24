Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,485 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $48,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $455.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $458.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

