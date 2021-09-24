Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 804 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

