Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 548,379 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,203 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,568 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 767.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

