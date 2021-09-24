Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

