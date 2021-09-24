Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Mercialys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEIYF)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

