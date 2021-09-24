MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 26,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,964. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

