Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

