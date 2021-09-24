Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

