Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

