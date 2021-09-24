Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 26,156 shares.The stock last traded at $311.65 and had previously closed at $312.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.23.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

