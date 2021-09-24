Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.83% of Metropolitan Bank worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,788.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $695.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

